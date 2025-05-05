Queen Latifah's experience on 'The Equalizer' was "everything [she] hoped it would be".

Queen Latifah starred on the TV show for five seasons

The 55-year-old star played Robyn McCall, also known as the Equalizer, on the TV show for five seasons, and she's now taken to social media to reflect on her experience, after CBS cancelled the crime-drama series.

The rapper-turned-actress wrote on Instagram: "Stepping into a kick-a** role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be. Shakim and I at Flavor Unit are always excited to bring these kinds of roles and projects to life—and then we just hope you love them as much as we do. The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal.

"Thank you to our amazing cast, crew, and producers and writers! And I can’t say enough about the FANS! Y’all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die—and that’s exactly why we keep doing this. We can’t thank you enough. It means the world to us.

"And don’t worry—I’ll be back kicking a** in something new real soon. Can’t wait to share it with you.

"All my [heart emoji] QL (sic)"

Latifah has starred on 'The Equalizer since 2021, and she previously explained the "mentality" that she brought to the TV show.

The actress - who also starred on the TV sitcom 'Living Single' from 1993 until 1998 - told Variety in 2022: "I’ve been fortunate enough to have a film career where we were always coming up with new things. We’re always trying to push the envelope and be more creative, so I bring that mentality to television.

"How can we push it even further? How can we make it even more beautiful or more interesting?"

Latifah also revealed that the show's creators were conscious of fan feedback.

The actress - whose real name is Dana Owens - said: "[We’re] digesting what worked and what didn’t work, and stepping our game up, levelling up for next year, because we’ve got some serious fans who love the show. We want to make sure that we keep them and build on that audience."