Quincy Jones’ daughter has hailed him as a “giant”.

Quincy Jones’ daughter has hailed him as a ‘giant’

The music producer titan – best known as the producer of the late Michael Jackson's ‘Thriller’ album for working with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles – died aged of 91 on Sunday (03.11.24) surrounded by his family.

Father-of-seven Quincy’s daughter Rashida Jones, 48, ha snow said in an emotional Instagram post alongside a snap of her with him when she was a baby: “My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life," she wrote alongside a photo of her with him as a baby.

“He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. “Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music.)

“He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me.

“He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius. All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.

“I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice.”

Rashida signed off her tribute: “Daddy, it is an honour to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”

As well as ‘Thriller’, Quincy produced ‘Off the Wall’ and ‘Bad’ for Michael Jackson, as well as records for the likes of Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, George Benson and Dizzy Gillespie.

He married three times, to high-school girlfriend Jeri Caldwell for nine years until 1966, then Ulla Andersson from 1967 to 1974 and Peggy Lipton, who he wed the same year as his second divorce before they split in 1989.

He had daughter Jolie with Jeri, a son, Quincy Jr, and daughter Martina, with Ulla – and two daughters, Rashida and Kidada with Peggy.

The musician also had daughter Rachel from a brief relationship with Carol Reynolds and Kenya with Nastassja Kinski.