Céline Dion has been left "heartbroken" by Quincy Jones' death.

The producer passed away on Sunday (03.11.24) at the age of 91, and the 56-year-old singer - who worked with the musical legend on 'I Knew I Loved You' in 2007 and the 2010 version of 'We Are the World', which was re-recorded to rise money for the victims of the Haiti earthquake - has remembered him as a "cherished mentor" and "musical genius".

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, she wrote: "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend, the one and only musical genius, Quincy Jones.

“Quincy touched my world as both a cherished mentor and also as someone I looked up to for his deep impact on virtually every form of American music.”

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ songstress admitted it was a “dream come true” to work with Quincy thanks to his "musical intuition".

She continued: "I was privileged to work with Quincy, it was a dream come true. In our sessions, his musical intuition was nothing short of profound - he helped me capture “a little piece of heaven.” Quincy always knew exactly what each song needed."

The 'Thriller' producer was also known for his philanthropic work via his Quincy Jones Listen Up Foundation, and Celine will always admire him for how he's managed to make a difference around the world.

She wrote: "In addition to his kindness and countless achievements, I also admired him for his philanthropic work which benefited the arts, global famine and underprivileged youth. His reach truly extends to all corners of the globe!"

The 'Think Twice' singer concluded with an urge for people to remember Quincy's "wisdom and joy".

She ended her post: "Quincy once said, 'Music is the soul of the universe. It connects us all on a level that words alone cannot reach.' May his wisdom and joy remain with us always. - Celine xx...(sic)"