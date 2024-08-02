Rachel Bilson and her nine-year-old daughter are "pretty inseparable".

Rachel Bilson has a strong bond with her daughter

The 42-year-old star - who has Briar Rose with her ex-partner Hayden Christensen - has revealed that she has a very strong bond with her daughter.

The actress told PEOPLE: "It's so crazy, we're pretty inseparable. We have a very, very close relationship. We're not usually ever apart for long.

"And she talks to me. She is very open and will talk to me about things or what kids say at school or whatever it is, or, 'I felt sad.' It's just really nice that we have that dialogue."

Rachel also loves to hear compliments about her daughter.

She said: "You know what I love? She is kind and that's the best thing that you can hear or want for your kid. And even other parents have shared that and that makes me very proud."

What's more, Rachel revealed that she has a good co-parenting relationship with Hayden, 43.

She shared: "Everything's good. Everything's in a really good place. She is so beautifully flourishing and has the support completely surrounding her from every side."

Meanwhile, Rachel previously revealed that she took her daughter to a Taylor Swift concert, and she thinks the chart-topping pop star is a true inspiration to young women.

The actress - who is best known for playing Summer Roberts on the drama series 'The O.C.' - said on her 'Broad Ideas' podcast: "It was a really cool experience except that was Briar's first concert and I’m like, ‘Well, where do you go from here?'

"For my daughter to see this, I think it’s so rad. It’s one woman, she writes her own s***, she’s really talented and does it. And look what she’s done. If anything, it’s the most inspiring thing I’ve ever seen."