Rachel Leviss found it "hard" to watch the last season of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

Rachel Leviss struggled to watch the latest season

Rachel Leviss struggled to watch the latest season

The 29-year-old beauty quit the reality TV show following her affair with Tom Sandoval, and Rachel struggled to hear her former co-stars talking about her on the last season.

Asked if she would ever return to 'Vanderpump Rules', Rachel told Us Weekly: "It would take all-expenses paid therapy. I would need a therapist on call and therapy sessions after every single filming session!

"I just don’t know if I see a path forward because it’s not a healthy dynamic. I’m trying to protect my mental health and I’m trying to live an authentic life.

"It was a hard thing to watch the show this past season and have them talk about me constantly. I was not there to defend myself and that was hard."

Despite this, Rachel remains open to the idea of appearing on another TV show at some stage.

She said: "I could see myself doing a competition show. I think that’s the extent of it.

"There’s something with anonymity and privacy that you don’t really appreciate until you lose that privacy. We can reassess in a few years and see what the next projects are."

Rachel also revealed that she's learned some important life lessons through her 'Vanderpump Rules' experience.

She explained: "There’s a huge life lesson with external validation. It would make sense why someone who gets external validation finds themselves on a reality TV show. Ultimately you want to be seen and you want to be heard by others and you want to be valued.

"So I think the biggest life lesson for me is to validate myself from within. I do have a tendency to over-explain things because I hate it when there’s information out there that’s not true and it’s defamatory. Then I become defensive.

"But I’m also learning that people can think what they want and I can be a villain in somebody’s story and that’s not going to change who I am as a person."