Rachel Leviss found it "hard" to watch the last season of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

Rachel Leviss struggled to watch the latest season

The 29-year-old beauty quit the reality TV show following her affair with Tom Sandoval, and Rachel struggled to hear her former co-stars talking about her on the last season.

Asked if she would ever return to 'Vanderpump Rules', Rachel told Us Weekly: "It would take all-expenses paid therapy. I would need a therapist on call and therapy sessions after every single filming session!

"I just don’t know if I see a path forward because it’s not a healthy dynamic. I’m trying to protect my mental health and I’m trying to live an authentic life.

"It was a hard thing to watch the show this past season and have them talk about me constantly. I was not there to defend myself and that was hard."

Despite this, Rachel remains open to the idea of appearing on another TV show at some stage.

She said: "I could see myself doing a competition show. I think that’s the extent of it.

"There’s something with anonymity and privacy that you don’t really appreciate until you lose that privacy. We can reassess in a few years and see what the next projects are."

Rachel also revealed that she's learned some important life lessons through her 'Vanderpump Rules' experience.

She explained: "There’s a huge life lesson with external validation. It would make sense why someone who gets external validation finds themselves on a reality TV show. Ultimately you want to be seen and you want to be heard by others and you want to be valued.

"So I think the biggest life lesson for me is to validate myself from within. I do have a tendency to over-explain things because I hate it when there’s information out there that’s not true and it’s defamatory. Then I become defensive.

"But I’m also learning that people can think what they want and I can be a villain in somebody’s story and that’s not going to change who I am as a person."