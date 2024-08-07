Rachel Leviss experienced some "dark times" after her 2023 cheating scandal.

Rachel Leviss feels she's overcome her cheating scandal

The 29-year-old beauty struggled to cope with the pressure and scrutiny that came her way, after it was revealed that she had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Rachel shared: "The dark times were so dark, and it felt like there wasn’t a way out for the longest time. I [decided] I need[ed] to start making better decisions.

"It took time to integrate everything that I learned into my real life, but I feel like I’m finally now able to start living for me."

Rachel ultimately decided to check herself into a mental health facility for three months.

And while she's still attending therapy sessions, Rachel is now in a much better frame of mind.

She said: "I’m choosing to surround myself with people that lift me up as a person. That helps with my freedom in being my most authentic self.

"I’ve done most of the healing work - although I’m still in therapy - and I still make it a point to continue to work on myself because it’s an ongoing process. But it’s stepping into the light in a newfound way because before I was still very hyper-vigilant about how other people thought of me. And now it is what it is and you can take it or leave it.

"If you aren’t vibing with it, that’s totally fine. But it is the ‘I’m gonna do me and you do you’ type of vibe."

Meanwhile, Rachel previously took to social media to apologise for her cheating scandal.

The reality star also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"