Rachel Leviss was "deeply saddened" to learn about Jax Taylor's mental health struggles.

Rachel Leviss has expressed her support for Jax Taylor

The 45-year-old star recently entered a mental health facility and Rachel has now taken to social media to express her support for Jax, who has Cruz, three, with his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

In a message posted on her Instagram, Rachel said: "I am deeply saddened to hear of Jax’s mental health struggles and I wholeheartedly support his decision to seek treatment."

Rachel, 29, actually spent time at a mental health facility last year, following her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

And the reality star has now encouraged her followers to show Jax some support.

Rachel said: "I pray that his news is met with the open-mindedness that mine lacked, as I faced mockery and accusations of simply being in a spa. I hope he finds the healing that I did through my own journey."

What's more, Rachel suggested that reality TV stars should receive more help and support with their mental health.

She explained: "Taylor’s situation highlights the urgent need for mental healthcare and accessible treatment for reality TV stars [stars emojis] Wishing you a speedy recovery. (sic)"

Jax recently checked in to an in-patient facility for care and support.

His representative said in a statement: "Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast.

"He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."

Brittany and Jax announced their split earlier this year - but she subsequently admitted that a reconciliation remained possible.

The 35-year-old beauty told Us Weekly: "There’s definitely a chance. But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation.

"Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes. I’m thrown in the middle of all these fights and constantly forced to apologise for him in the media and to friends. It’s hard."