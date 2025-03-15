Rachel Zegler will make her West End debut in 'Evita'.

Rachel Zegler will play Eva Per in Evita this summer in London's West End

The 23-year-old actress has been cast as Eva Per in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit show.

From June 14 through until September 6, she will grace the iconic London Palladium stage to play the Argentinian political leader, activist, and actress, who was the second wife of late President Juan Peron.

Hailing the opportunity as an "honour", Rachel told Deadline: "'Evita' has been such an important musical to me since I was a little girl when my dad and I would sing ‘Don’t Cry for Me Argentina’ together on my back patio.

“The opportunity to bring Jamie Lloyd’s singular, visionary ideas to life onstage is an honour unlike any other.

"The stage has always felt like home to me, and I can’t wait to make my West End debut in such great company.”

The director of the musical Jamie Lloyd said the star of the soon-to-be-released Disney live-action 'Snow White' flick will “blow the roof off” the 2,286-seater venue as she shows off her "phenomenal talent”.

He told the outlet: "This is going to be an exciting Eva for a whole new generation.

"I’ve heard Rachel sing some of the score – she’s going to blow the roof off the London Palladium."

Lloyd said he was "struck by” the ‘West Side Story’ star’s “incredible passion for this show”.

Her signing follows her Broadway debut alongside 'Heartstopper' actor Kit Connor in Shakespeare‘s 'Romeo and Juliet' in October 2024.