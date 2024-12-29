Ralph Fiennes would love to star alongside his younger brother Joseph Fiennes in a film.

The 62-year-old actor thinks Joseph, 54, is a "brilliant" performer and Ralph would jump at the chance to star alongside his sibling in a movie.

Ralph - who is the eldest of six children - told PEOPLE: "He’s a brilliant actor.

"One day, I hope we do a film together. I have no idea what kind of film it would be. It’d be nice if it wasn’t serious."

The veteran actor - who has enjoyed significant success on stage and screen - also joked about his brother's good looks.

Ralph quipped: "He's far too handsome."

Ralph has starred in a host of big-budget movies during his career, including the 'Harry Potter' film franchise and a series of James Bond movies.

But the actor recently revealed that he's never actually been approached to star in a long-form TV show.

He told The Times newspaper: "I can’t think of a time I’ve been approached [to appear in a long-form TV show]."

Ralph also confessed to feeling frustrated by the TV industry.

The acclaimed actor explained: "Things are just extended when they don’t have to be. So a show can have great performances, writing, camera, but it’s sort of dead, bubbling along, like somebody’s keeping it on simmer for ever for, I sometimes wonder, non-creative elements that might make viewing figures go up.

"I watched a TV series recently that was well-received and I just thought, ‘Why is it so long?’ It seemed so odd. My natural taste is for film."

Ralph still loves the experience of "being immersed" in a film for a couple of hours.

He shared: "I just love the classic format of the movie. That is 90 minutes, 120 minutes."