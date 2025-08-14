LL Cool J is to host the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

LL Cool J will host the 2025 MTV VMAs

The 57-year-old rap icon - who is among the nominees at this year's MTV VMAs - has been announced as the host of the ceremony which is being held at New York’s UBS Arena Sunday on 7 September. It is being broadcast simultaneously on CBS and MTV for the first time, whilst Paramount + will stream the ceremony.

The hip hop hitmaker previously co-hosted the MTV VMAs in 2022 with Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

LL Cool J has an illustrious history with the awards ceremony. He took home his first Moon Person statuette in 1991 for Best Rap Video for Mama Said Knock You Out and in 1997 he became the first rapper to receive the Video Vanguard Award.

In 2023, LL Cool J participated in the MTV VMAs’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, and in 2024 he helped celebrate Def Jam Recording’s 40th anniversary at the awards show.

At this year's Video Music Awards, his single Murdergram Deux - which also features Eminem - has been nominated in the Best Hip Hop category. He is up against Doechii’s Anxiety, Drake’s NOKIA, Eminem and Jelly Roll’s Somebody Save Me, GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME and Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

Lady Gaga leads the nominations for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, with nods in 12 categories.

It marks the third time the pop idol has topped the nominations list - a feat no other artist has matched in VMAs history.

Bruno Mars has earned 11 nominations, whilst Kendrick Lamar has 10.

Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter have eight nominations each, including in major categories like Best Pop and Artist of the Year.

There are two new categories this year for Best Country and Best Pop Artist.

The highly sought after Artist of the Year prize will be contested by Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.