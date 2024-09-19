Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bail for a second time.

The 54-year-old rap star is set to remain in a Brooklyn jail until he stands trial in his sex trafficking case, after a second judge refused to accept a $50 million bail package offered by his lawyers.

US district judge Andrew L Carter Jr dismissed Combs' request to be released to home detention with GPS monitoring, with the judge pointing out that the hip-hop mogul could potentially tamper with witnesses.

Combs pleaded not guilty to allegations of sex trafficking on Tuesday (17.09.24).

The rapper appeared at a court in Manhattan after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Asked during a court hearing how he pleaded to the charges, Combs replied: "Not guilty."

The rapper's lawyers subsequently requested that Combs be freed on bond, pending trial, after paying a sum of $50 million.

However, following a a lengthy debate between legal teams on whether Combs represents a flight risk, Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky announced that the rap star will remain in detention until his sex trafficking trial begins.

Marc Agnifilo - Combs' lawyer - subsequently said that the music star is determined to "establish his innocence".

Agnifilo told reporters outside the court: "He's going to fight this. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence.

"We believe in him wholeheartedly. He didn't do these things. There's no coercion and no crime."

Combs is "not afraid of the charges" he's currently facing, according to his lawyer.

Agnifilo added: "He's been looking forward to this day, and he's been looking forward to clearing his name."