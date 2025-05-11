Ice Spice's girlfriends mean "everything" to her.

Ice Spice cherishes the support of her friends

The 25-year-old rap star has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, becoming one of the world's best-selling artists, but Ice still cherishes the support of her long-time friends.

The 'Bikini Bottom' htimaker - whose real name is Isis Gaston - told People: "Honestly, I’m down to do anything as long as I’m with my girls. Grabbing dinner somewhere cool and low-key and taking a million photos is always a good time.

"My girls are everything to me. We hype each other up, we laugh till we cry and we always make time for each other, no matter what’s going on, whether it’s a quick FaceTime or sending a voice note."

Similarly, Ice enjoys showing support for her friends, too.

The rap star shared: "A girls’ night in is all about comfort. We’re in sweats, ordering takeout, watching movies, and catching up on everything. It’s the best time for those important deep conversations, a post-breakup pep talk if my girls need one, and all the things we don’t always get to say out loud.

"Those chill nights mean just as much as going out - it’s about being together, feeling safe, supported and loved. It doesn’t have to be a big moment - just being around each other makes all the difference."

Ice's best friends remind her to just be herself, and to not worry about outside influences.

She said: "My best friends always remind me to be myself, and that’s something that sticks with me day after day. Shine how you shine, take up space, and don’t apologise for it. The real ones will support you no matter what."

Ice previously admitted to being unprepared for fame and success.

The rapper confessed to being "shocked" when she started to be recognised by music fans.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I was shocked when it happened in Italy. I didn’t expect people to recognise me."

Ice actually regrets that she's no longer able to do simple tasks in life without drawing a crowd.

She explained: "I’ll be thinking that I’m low-key, but then people start to notice - and once one person notices, people start to form a crowd and then I be getting a little overwhelmed."