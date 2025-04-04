Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing two new charges in his sex trafficking case.

The 55-year-old rap star - who is due to go on trial in the sex trafficking case in May - is now facing one more count each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The new charges relate to Combs' second accuser.

The indictment - which has been obtained by PEOPLE - alleges that Combs "recruited, enticed, harboured, transported, provided, obtained, advertised, maintained, patronised and solicited [Victim-2], and attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused [Victim-2], to engage in commercial sex acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim-2 was engaging in commercial sex acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion".

Combs' legal team has responded to the new charges by insisting that their client and his accusers were "involved in consensual relationships".

In a statement given to PEOPLE, Combs' attorneys said: "These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships.

"This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion."

In March, Combs pleaded not guilty to federal charges of forced labour.

The music mogul appeared in court in Manhattan to face allegations that he forced some of his employees to work long hours on minimal sleep.

The record producer - who is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial - has also been accused using physical, financial, or reputational harm, or threats, to exploit his ex-employees.

Combs denied the allegations.

The hip-hop star - who is the founder of the Bad Boys record label - is also facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rap star appeared in court in September to plead not guilty to the charges.

Asked during a court hearing how he pleaded to the charges, Combs replied: "Not guilty."

Marc Agnifilo - Combs' lawyer - subsequently said that the music star is determined to "establish his innocence".

Agnifilo told reporters outside the court: "He's going to fight this. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence.

"We believe in him wholeheartedly. He didn't do these things. There's no coercion and no crime."

Combs is "not afraid of the charges" he's facing, according to his lawyer.

Agnifilo added: "He's been looking forward to this day, and he's been looking forward to clearing his name."