Rapper Young Scooter has died aged 39

The Atlanta-born rapper – born Kenneth Edward Bailey – is widely reported to have sustained a fatal leg injury while attempting to flee from police on his birthday on Friday. (28.03.25)

Atlanta Police said an incident unfolded in the southeast of the city when officers responded to a 911 call reporting “a dispute with shots fired, and a female being dragged back into the residence”.

An account from officers said upon arrival at the scene, a man opened – and then abruptly closed – the door on the cops.

Two men then attempted to escape from the premises.

One of them, identified as Kenneth, sustained a severe leg injury while jumping over fences during the escape.

Officers gave aid, and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. ​

Kenneth was born in Walterboro, South Carolina, and relocated to Atlanta at the age of nine.

He began pursuing a music career in 2008 after facing a drug trafficking charge.

The performer gained prominence in the Atlanta rap scene with his 2013 mixtape ‘Street Lottery’, featuring hit single ‘Colombia’.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with notable artists such as Future, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne and Migos. ​

The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed no officers discharged their weapons during the incident leading up to Kenneth’s death, and said his injury was self-inflicted during the escape.

His exact cause of death remains under investigation. ​

Tributes have poured in from the music community in the wake of his passing.

Waka Flocka Flame, who signed Kenneth to his Brick Squad Monopoly label in 2013, expressed his grief on social media, saying: “Street, you had me crying before my show… you the backbone… dama brada.” Playboi Carti also paid homage to Kenneth, with fans saying he leaves behind a huge legacy in the Atlanta rap scene.

Known for his freestyle approach, Kenneth gained a loyal following, with his music often reflecting on themes of hustling and survival.