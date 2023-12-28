'Raven's Home' co-stars Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson are engaged.

Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson are engaged

The couple first met on the set of the Disney show, in which they play Chelsea Grayson and her ex-husband Garrett Grayson, four years ago.

Anneliese, 39, looked shocked in the Instagram snaps of Johnno proposing by presenting her with a ring by the Christmas tree on December 23.

She gushed in the caption: "Thank you @disney for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiancé.

12.23.23."

The pair have occasionally posted about each other on the social media app but mainly keep their relationship private.

'Raven's Home' is the reboot of 'That's So Raven'.

Raven-Symoné, 38, stars as the titular character Raven Baxter, the single mother of twins Nia and Booker, who works as a fashion designer for dogs.

Meanwhile, the pair's engagement news comes after the lead star was dealt devasting news earlier this month, as her brother Blaize tragically lost his battle with colon cancer.

The Disney star celebrated her 38th birthday on December 10 but took to social media the following day to reveal that it had been a "bittersweet" occasion because she had recently lost her little brother after a two-year battle with the disease, shortly before his birthday.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I wanna thank everybody for the amazing birthday wishes yesterday. truly I love you guys. It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my little brother Blaize.

"He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now, he is loved and missed and the emotions have been waving in and out of my body and mind. The family has been a little closer but, I love, you Blaize. His birthday is December 16 and forever will be."