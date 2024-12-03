Angelina Jolie thinks it's a "real gift to be an artist".

The 49-year-old movie star feels she's been "very lucky" in her career, observing that she's been allowed to "explore" so many different characters and stories.

Angelina told 'Extra': "Ever since I was young, I think it's a real gift to be an artist.

"We're very lucky that we get to explore, within a safe place with other artists, our emotional life and our pain and what a lot of people feel alone, and they don't have the chance to kind of express it. So I've always felt very lucky."

The actress portrayed the famed opera singer Maria Callas in the psychological drama film 'Maria'.

Angelina initially felt anxious about singing in the movie, but she ultimately relished the experience.

She said: "I was very scared to sing and I was nervous to do things, but I also have always found it, you know, as an artist, you love things that scare you because it's a gift."

Angelina previously revealed that she spent "months" preparing to sing in 'Maria'.

The Oscar-winning actress said at the Telluride Film Festival: "I had seven months of opera classes, great teachers and Italian classes, and a supportive team that were going to help me."

Despite this, Angelina still felt anxious about singing when the time came to do it.

She said: "I was so nervous that morning I was out of my mind."

Angelina also revealed that she relished the experience of working with director Pablo Larrain.

She said: "I knew that as long as I gave my best, Pablo would be okay with it and somehow make it work. I knew I needed to do my best to try to help solve the puzzle, but I knew that he was a kind person and he was supportive and that helped."