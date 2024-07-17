NeNe Leakes has started dating for the first time since the death of her husband.

The 56-year-old reality star - who is best known for her appearances on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' - had been married to Gregg Leakes for more than two decades when he succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 66 in September 2021 and noted that things have "changed" so much on the dating scene.

She told Us Weekly: "The dating pool actually has changed over the years. My husband actually courted me. I don’t even think they use that word anymore. He actually picked me up with roses and chocolate and I thought it was corny at the time. But I still learned honey, that was the right way to go.

"Everything is kind of really fast. I have kind of dated just one guy off and on and he’s a nice guy. I do like him and he’s attractive and all those things. … I don’t know what the future holds."

The 'Outrageous Love With NeNe Leakes' star also explained that when it comes to forming a relationship with someone, she likes a man who will take her out for dinner on a weekly basis and travel with her as well.

She added: "I like a guy that likes to travel, likes to cuddle, likes to go on dates. I like to go on a date every week. Take me to a nice restaurant every week. "My favorite thing to do is to get dressed up and go to a dinner date.

"I think it is hard to date NeNe Leakes because guys are intimidated. There’s no reason to be intimidated by me, honey. My heart is really soft."