Lauri Peterson's son Josh Waring died of an "accidental overdose".

Lauri Peterson lost her son Josh earlier this year

The 63-year-old reality star - who is best known for appearing on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' - revealed the tragic news that her son Josh had died at the age of 35 in April following a long battle with addiction, and now officials have told TMZ that he died of the "combined effects" of various drugs.

According to the outlet, Josh had taken fentanyl, methamphetamine and olanzapine and the whole incident was determined to be an "accidental" death.

Josh died on Easter Sunder, and the Bravo star took to social media almost a week later to speak about how her "heart was shattered" by the tragedy.

She wrote on Instagram: "It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday. No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.

"Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music. Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much!"

Lauri thanked those who had helped her son - who earlier this year was arrested for allegedly punching a security guard at a hospital and prior to that had been sentenced to two years in prison over drugs charges - over the years and noted that his greatest achievement in life had been his daughter, who had given him "purpose" in his final years.

Lauri - who also has daughters Ashley and Sophie with her ex-husband Phillip Waring - added: "He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years. Thank you to all of the people that have tried to help Josh along the way.