Kyle Richards was 'terrified' to discuss her sexuality with her daughters

The 55-year-reality star - who has Farrah, 36, with Guraish Aldjufrie as well as Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and 16-year-old Portia with ex-husband Mauricio Umansky - started dating 'Take Me Away' songstress Morgan Wade, 29, but struggled to confront her children about the situation.

She told PageSix: "It was the most difficult conversation I’ve ever had with my children and I was terrified to have that conversation. I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could.

"There were stories out there about me and … this did make me wonder, you know, and question myself."

"I really never thought like this before. This is not the way I was raised. That’s not the way my mind even operated. And all of a sudden I was thinking like that and I wanted to be as honest with them as possible because they are my best friends."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is thought to have split from Morgan earlier this year but wanted to "lead by example" for her daughters when it comes to the idea of having frank and honest conversations,

She said: "I like to lead by example and I thought, ‘You know, if this is what I’m going through and feeling, I want them to always feel comfortable enough to share with me the hardest conversations and know that they’ll be accepted no matter what.

"Having that conversation, their reaction and response to me, I thought, ‘Wow, I mean, I’m just so impressed by these four women in front of me.

"And I thought, ‘Maybe, just maybe, I did do a good job’ — because that was my most proud moment as a mom, just seeing how they all reacted."