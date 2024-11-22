Matthew Byars has died at the age of 37.

Real Housewives star Matthew Byars has died

The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star and talent manager took his own life on Thursday (21.11.24), according to Maryland's Chief Office of Medical Examiner.

A spokesperson told The US edition of The Sun: "He died of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner is suicide."

Following the news of his death, Matthew's best friend and 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Melissa Gorga took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star.

She wrote on Instagram: "Matt - Why didn't you tell me Matt? I'm heartbroken. Your personality was infectious. Your jokes - you always had them. You should have done stand up - I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt. Because earlier this week you didn't tell me. I know life was tough - I know - Thank you for bringing me my very 1st performance of 'ON DISPLAY' - you and I - WE ARE LOYAL.

"They don't make them like us. I wish I could have saved you. Thank you for the memories. Go fly - Go make them laugh."

Matthew appeared on the hit reality TV show during its third season as he was introduced to viewers as Karen Huger's assistant and was part of Karen's infamous "press conference", addressing rumours about her financial situation.

Fellow co-star of the show Charrisse Jackson-Jordan also paid tribute to Matthew by sharing a picture of the two on a rooftop, which she captioned on Instagram: "Rest in Peace."