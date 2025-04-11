Brittany Cartwright is looking for love.

Brittany Cartwright has returned to the dating game

The 36-year-old reality star - who split from her husband Jax Taylor in 2024 - has revealed that she recently returned to the dating scene, and she isn't opposed to finding love through a TV show.

Brittany - who has Cruz, three, with Jax - told People: "Mama is ready to date!

"I am not holding back anymore. Bravo, give me a dating show, I'm here for it. I am down. Make me the Bachelorette!"

Brittany has been on a "couple dates here and there" since splitting from Jax last year. However, the reality TV star hasn't found "anything serious" so far.

She shared: "I deserve to have butterflies again.

"I just want somebody to be nice to me, and that's sad. I just really want somebody to take me on dates. It doesn't even have to be anything fancy. Something sweet, something small, will make my day."

Despite this, Brittany has confessed to having some dating "red flags" following her acrimonious split from Jax.

She added: "I'm also just wanting to have some fun, until I do find that right person again. I got to make sure that it's somebody that loves kids. That's something that's very important to me."

Earlier this year, Brittany revealed that she spent years trying to help Jax to "get better".

The reality TV star has described himself as "an addict" and Brittany, his estranged wife, claimed that she "tried and tried and tried for years" to help Jax to overcome his troubles.

Brittany - who has been publicly critical of Jax since their break-up - said on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast: "No one wants Jax to be better more than I do, let’s be real.

"I tried and tried and tried for years to help this man get better and for us to be a happy family, I was deeply and madly in love with him, there’s no one that can ever deny that. You know? My love was real.

"And I tried very, very hard to make sure that - especially after we had our son - that he was getting the help he needed."