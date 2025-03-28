Kelly Osbourne "loves" being a mother.

The 40-year-old star - who has Sidney, two, with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson - has revealed that she's relished her experience of motherhood, even though it's been a challenge at times.

Kelly told Us Weekly: "It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.

"I didn’t have a purpose in this world and then I had a baby, and then I got purpose."

The 'Changes' hitmaker thinks motherhood has taught her that she's "a lot more patient" than she ever imagined.

Despite this, Kelly - who is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne - admits that it's also been a huge challenge at times.

She shared: "It’s insane. I never get a second. I’m exhausted every night."

Meanwhile, Kelly previously claimed that motherhood has "saved" her life.

The 'Osbournes' star admitted that having a baby has given her a "purpose" in life.

Kelly - who has overcome addiction - told Us Weekly in 2024: "I truly believe my baby saved me and made me a whole human ... You realise in that one second, 'You’ve given me purpose like nothing has ever given me before'.

"I don’t think I had purpose. I went from thing to thing to thing, and this level of self-hate and self-doubt that I used to have would just take me out."

Kelly also acknowledged that she would've been a "terrible" mother during her younger years.

The reality star explained: "I don’t believe God would’ve given me a baby during a time when I wasn’t mentally or physically prepared for it. [When] I was still actively drinking, still actively using … I would’ve been a terrible mother. I wasn’t selfless enough.

"I’m so glad it happened when I was a little older and I had my s*** together."

Despite this, Kelly conceded that she still has "bad days" from time to time.

She said: "It’s a rocky road for me. Most days are great, but every now and then, I’ll get one really bad day where it’s hard to pull myself out.

"My natural habitual instinct is to numb myself because then I don’t have to feel the pain and I don’t have to feel unworthy. I can just hibernate.

"But you can’t do that when you have a baby. You absolutely cannot. Finding other ways of getting through those hard days can be difficult sometimes."