Catherine Zeta-Jones believes her kids’ acting ambitions show the power of genetics.

The 55-year-old star and her husband Michael Douglas raised Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21, away from Hollywood in Bermuda and while they tried to keep their own careers separate and encouraged their brood to follow other passions, the pair just want to follow in their footsteps.

Catherine told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “We never took them on location. If I was working, Michael wasn’t and vice versa.

“But they’re very smart and they went to great schools and they love to learn.

“They both studies politics and history and international relations.

“But they went to summer camp with the drama kids and it really is amazing what the geneaology is… These kids are just inherently passionate about the craft.

“Michael and I have told them about the percentage of actors who don’t work. And with all those negatives, they still want to.”

Ultimately, the ‘Chicago’ star won’t stop her children from pursuing their dreams, however hard they may seem to realise, because she has lived such an incredible life.

She said: “It’s taken me on a path and a life that was beyond my wildest dreams.

“And so I wouldn’t deny that to anybody, especially my children.

“Do they have an extra hurdle to jump? Yes – because they’re the children of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones and the grandkids of Kirk Douglas.

“They may have to work a little bit harder and overcome people who have an idea that they’re privileged.

“But I would never quash anyone’s dreams, especially my children.”

Though she has loved “every minute” of her career, Catherine doesn’t regret taking time out in her forties.

She said: “I did step back a bit in terms of some time for myself and for my family and I wouldn’t change that.

“Also, it was a time when I was in my 40s and women’s roles are always… I’m not the first actress to say this, you’re not really a young mum and you’re not really kind of… It’s weird. So I took a little break.

“I’m certainly not a spring chick, but I feel like I’ve been in the industry professionally for a very long time – and I’ve loved every minute of it.”