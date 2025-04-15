Chrissy Teigen has dubbed her son Miles "a little warrior" as he learns to live with Type 1 diabetes.

The 39-year-old television personality and her 46-year-old husband, singer John Legend, shared in July 2024 that their son Miles, six, had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease - a chronic condition in which the pancreas makes little to no insulin. They discovered he had diabetes after he experienced a bout of shingella and ended up in hospital during a football camp.

Miles feared his condition would stop him from playing sports, but after meeting fellow Type 1 diabetic Nick Jonas at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and seeing videos of top sportspeople competing with the condition, it reassured him he can continue to do what he loves.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Chrissy shared: "What better person to run into than Nick Jonas who showed us the gear [and] everything? He was so sweet to Miles. It was amazing.

"I know how much it means for Miles to see himself in anybody. Some people have sent us [videos of] their friends that are soccer players who live with Type 1 and you see his eyes light up.

"I told him, 'Miles, you get to be that now for other people! How cool is that?' He really is a little warrior."

Following Miles' diagnosis, Chrissy and John had to adapt to a new way of life, including "going in and out of hospitals, sitting down with our notebooks taking copious notes and taking videos of everything someone was doing with the insulin jar".

But it is administering his insulin injections that the couple - who have three other children, Luna, nine, Esti, two, and Wren, 22 months - have found the most challenging aspect of his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, especially as they hate to see their child in pain.

The model admitted: "You try everything: tokens, bribery, iPad time. You do everything you can to see what makes him comfortable.

"The first three months were really, really tough for us as a family because your child is experiencing pain.

"One day you're like, 'He did it!' And you're so excited it's all looking up. Then all of a sudden the next day is so difficult again.

"I've always said this about having kids in general, and it fits in with this too; when things are going so great, you can always count on it to turn.

"And when things are really rough, things are going to get better.

"Our family's really good about navigating those curve balls now."

And even though "tough cookie" Luna has cried over the thought that Chrissy and John are giving Miles "a lot of attention" or "candy when I don't get candy", it has made Chrissy "realise that everybody's involved in this".

The 'Chrissy and Dave Dine Out' star said: "It affects everyone in the family differently. Luna's a tough cookie and she's kind of the boss of everybody. She's like queen of the babies. She doesn't want to say it, but those moments at bedtime where you're like, 'Do you have big feelings today?' or 'I noticed you're a little shy or a little quiet today. Do you want to talk about it?' Then the tears come out and they're like, 'I just feel like [Miles is] getting a lot of attention' or 'He's getting candy when I don't get candy.'

"You realize that everybody's involved in this and you kind of figure out a way to navigate everyone's different feelings and moods around it," she explains. "That's our job as parents. We're happy to be a safe place for them to be able to come to and talk about if they are sad or not."