Bill Murray has spoken out on rumours that he dated Kelis

The 'Ghostbusters' actor and the 'Milkshake' hitmaker were said to have enjoyed a whirlwind romance in 2023 and, although the star admits that nothing happened between the pair, he enjoyed the boost in popularity it gave him.

Bill joked in an interview on Sirius XM's 'Sway in the Morning': "I met this girl named Kelis. I got great press when I was dating her. That really raised my cred a lot."

The 74-year-old star revealed that Kelis, 45, first came to his attention in the music video for Ol' Dirty B******'s 1999 track 'Got Your Money', in which she provided a guest vocal.

Murray recalled: "I'm going: 'Who is the girl with the red hair?' And it was Kelis, so I decided to meet her sometime. She turns out to be spectacular."

Although they never dated, the 'Groundhog Day' actor is open to a possible romance in the future.

He quipped: "You know, one of us could be on the rebound any second. Anything could happen."

Bill added that he was recently in touch with Kelis after he found out that she had purchased some land in Kenya.

He said: "She just out there and says, 'Maybe I'll move to Africa and start a farm'."

The stars were romantically linked after they reportedly bonded over their shared grief at the loss of their spouses but the 'Trick Me' artist is said to have called time on the relationship after two months of dating.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column in August 2023: "Kelis and Bill were - and still are - very fond of each other but things just ran their course.

"They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways.

"They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives."