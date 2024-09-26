James Corden tried Ozempic, but it "didn't really work".

James Corden has admitted he tried Ozempic

The former 'Late Late Show' host is the latest star to reveal he turned to the diabetes medicine in a bid to slim down.

But he found his binge eating habits, which include chowing down on king size chocolate bars, aren't due to being hungry.

Speaking on his Sirius XM show, he said: "I tried Ozempic, and it won't be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn't really work.

"I tried it for a bit and then what I realized was I was like, 'Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.'

"All it does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [just because I’m hungry].

"You are looking at someone who's eaten a king size, and when I say king size Dairy Milk - one you give someone for Christmas - in a carwash.’

"None of that was like, oh, I'm so hungry. It is not that, it's something else."

Ozempic is the brand name for Semaglutide, which was initially intended for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes but has a side effect of weight loss via appetite suppression.

The 'Gavin and Stacey' star - who shot to fame on British TV drama 'Fat Friends' - also admitted he has considered quitting alcohol.

He said: "I am finding myself at a period of my life where I'm feeling like it might be time. Not that I think I'm overdoing it.

"But I do feel in myself, it might be time to just stop now and I'm not sure I'm getting great benefits from this now.

"I think it's time for me personally, I think it's time. I don't think I need a sponsor. I don't think I'm there yet. I'm not."

Several stars have recently told how they have turned to Ozempic, including Elon Musk, Rebel Wilson, Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey.

Earlier this year, Oprah made a documentary, 'An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution', for ABC about the weight-loss drug.