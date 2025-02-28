Rebecca Black had to have therapy to deal with fame.

The 27-year-old singer became suddenly known around the world in 2011 with her track 'Friday' - which her mother had paid the now-defunct ARK Music Factory $4,000 to write and also film an accompanying music video - and while she refused to ever remove the track from the internet, she did have to have " a lot" of professional help to deal with the backlash.

She told E! News!: "It was supposed to be almost like an experiment for me.

"It's crazy to see how things change and perspective changes over the last 14 years. It just felt like there was more shame attached to it to pull it down and act like nothing had ever happened.

"What I've really come to over the years—and this has taken a lot of work and a lot of therapy—is to realise I didn't do anything wrong."

The 'Salvation' hitmaker insisted that she is on the "same level" as anyone else in her industry and doesn't understand anyone who suggests that she doesn't have the same "passion and drive" for music as other pop stars may have just because of the viral track she released over a decade ago.

She said: "I am here to be on the same level as anybody else. I just want to make really powerful, timeless pop that pushes pop forward in itself

"'[Salvation'] is all about trusting your intuition. It's all about finding your identity through yourself, from yourself, by yourself..

" there ever was anybody who still doesn't believe I don't have a passion and a drive for this—because I love it—I don't know what to tell you. I think the music speaks for itself."