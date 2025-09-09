Rebecca Black says "gay sex" helped her survive Katy Perry's gruelling tour schedule.

Rebecca Black turned to 'gay sex' to cope with tour schedule

The Friday hitmaker, 28, hit the road with the 40-year-old pop megastar over the summer on her Lifetimes Tour, which meant she was performing in arenas for the first time as well as DJing as festivals in between gigs.

Asked how she coped with the schedule, she told PEOPLE magazine: "I have said it once, and I'll say it again.

"It is the gay sex that I am so blessed to have that I can look forward to."

Quizzed on who she's been getting intimate with, Rebecca teased: "My girlfriend."

She didn't give any more details on her partner's identity.

The recent tour was the first time the Sugar Water Cyanide singer was playing venues with over 10,000 capacities each night, and she was "overstimulated".

She explained: "I was so overstimulated the first night and so scared, and by the end it felt so like redeeming to be able to get on and be like, 'This is just another show'.

"It was so much fun. But it was crazy."

Rebecca was suddenly thrust into the spotlight all around the world in 2011 with her track Friday - which her mother had paid the now-defunct ARK Music Factory $4,000 to write and also film an accompanying music video.

She previously recalled her parents having to step in to "protect" her as she struggled with teenage fame.

She told The Times newspaper: "I was trying to cope in the ways that I knew how.

"[My parents] were doing the right thing and protecting me from exactly what was happening.

"I thought I would move to New York and be in theatre. Making Friday was supposed to be the equivalent of going to summer camp."

The Salvation star refused to have the song taken down and decided to just "live with" it as it went viral.

She said: "That was definitely not a decision with a ton of thought. I was a girl who learnt from my mom to trust her instincts.

"In my 13-year-old brain it felt way less embarrassing to just live with whatever was happening."