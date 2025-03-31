Rebecca Loos has claimed she "never lied" about her supposed affair with David Beckham.

The 46-year-old former model has always insisted that she and the footballer, 49, had a fling in the early 2000s shortly after he married Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, although he has always denied it and she has now insisted that was a "very brave" thing for her to do.

Speaking on '60 Minutes Australia, she said: "In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them.

"I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing.

"Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."

Rebecca made the claims in a bombshell interview in 2004, and she recently accused David of "playing the victim" when he opened up about the whole thing on his Netflix documentary 'Bevkham'.

She told the Daily Mail: “I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories."

“It’s all, ‘Poor me.’ He needs to take responsibility.”

She also claimed they frequently sexted, but only when he initiated it due to his life at home.

Rebecca told Sky News in 2004: “You have got to remember, he is a married man. What if he is at lunch with Victoria? You have to wait for him to come to you.”

David said on his Netflix film about the impact of Rebecca’s stories on his marriage: “I don’t know how we got through it in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters."

“We needed to fight for each other and for our family. What we had was worth fighting for.

Rebecca added that she felt he was “indirectly suggesting” she was the one who “made Victoria suffer”.

She said: “Yes, the stories were horrible, but they’re true.

“He talks in the documentary about this ultimately being his private life, shutting it down.

“I think it’s one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It’s another thing to mislead the public.”