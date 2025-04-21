Rebel Wilson is embarking on a six-week health "challenge".

Rebel Wilson is embarking on a health challenge

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress - who has two-year-old daughter Royce with wife Ramona Agruma - has overindulged over the Easter period and is determined to be a "healthier version" of herself so plans to give up some of her favourite sweet treats.

She said in a video shared to Instagram: "So who's up for a six-week health challenge? I know I am.

"I've been really indulging over Easter and also, quite, frankly, for the last couple months, and I really want to be a healthier version of me.

"I'm going to give up chocolate and ice cream for the next six weeks, what are you going to give up?"

As well as sharing what she plans to give up, Rebel, 45, also revealed she is planning to adopt new habits for the sake of both her mental and physical health.

She added: "Instead, each week, I'm going to do something positive for my health. This week, every day, I'm going to be grateful for five things and I'm going to write it down."

Rebel urged her fans to join her in the challenge.

She captioned her post: "The challenge is to give up 1-3 things you’ve been indulging in lately and instead do something positive for your health (mental and physical) - so this week it’s to write down 5 things every night that you’re grateful for!"

The 'Senior Year' actress previously shed 77lbs and later admitted she was "ashamed" of her unhealthy eating habits but decided to turn her lifestyle around after doctors told her that her weight could be the reason she was struggling to conceive.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', Rebel - whose daughter was born to a surrogate - explained: "I do believe in body positivity and beauty in any shape and size.

"I didn't think being bigger stopped me from anything but what I was ashamed of was, these unhealthy eating behaviours, which was basically normally late at night by myself. What really motivated me, it was actually not for me, not for my own physical appearance or health, but it was really when I went to see a fertility doctor and he said that if I was healthier, I'd have a much better chance of having a child."

But Rebel - who shot to fame as Fat Amy in the 'Pitch Perfect' film series - did have some doubts about how losing weight might affect her career because by this point she had already been "pigeon-holed" into a certain kind of role even though she had been "struggling with obesity" the whole time.

She said: "I guess logically, I knew at the time I, you know, struggled with obesity and, ‘Do I change my health for the better?’ but then I’d lose this pigeonhole I had in the business and I might lose my career."