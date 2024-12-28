Rebel Wilson has married Ramona Agruma for a second time.

Rebel Wilson has married Ramona Agruma for a second time

The 44-year-old actress initially tied the knot with her long-term partner Ramona in a ceremony held on the Italian island of Sardinia in September but she revealed on Saturday (28.12.24) that they had also said their vows in her native Australia so her grandmother could attend the special day.

She wrote on Instagram: "My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney! It meant my 94 year old grandmother Gar could come which was very special to us to have her included and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year!"

The 'Senior Year' star - who has two-year-old daughter Royce with Latvia-born Ramona - had originally planned to marry in 2025, they had brought their plans forward and were looking forward to a "very elegant" ceremony in Europe.

A source told DailyMail.com: “Rebel doesn't want to wait any longer, she is happy to marry this month because she is very much in love with Ramona and wants to be wed.

"It will be a small ceremony with close friends and family, and also very elegant."

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress went public with her romance with Ramona in June 2022, sharing a selfie of them together on Instagram.

She captioned the post: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess [heart and rainbow emojis] #loveislove."

Rebel also used Instagram to announce she and Ramona had got engaged last year when she posted two photos of herself and her girlfriend wearing matching pink tops at Disneyland.

She captioned the images: "We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"