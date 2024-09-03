Rebel Wilson is reportedly set to tie the knot in Sardinia this month.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are said to be flying out to Sardinia to get hitched later this month

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress, 44, and her fiancée Ramona Agruma planned to walk down the aisle in 2025, but now it's been claimed they've pushed their nuptials forward and will have an intimate ceremony in the Mediterranean.

A source told DailyMail.com: “Rebel doesn't want to wait any longer, she is happy to marry this month because she is very much in love with Ramona and wants to be wed.

"It will be a small ceremony with close friends and family, and also very elegant. Also she has had so much bad press lately that she would love to welcome some nice press for a change."

Rebel and jewellery designer Ramona - who have daughter Royce, two, together - revealed in February 2023 that they got engaged whilst on a trip to Disneyland in California, after meeting in 2021.

The comedy star has been candid about her love life and previously shared how she lost her virginity at 35.

The 'Bridesmaids' actress shared in her autobiography 'Rebel Rising' that actor and comedian Mickey Gooch Jr., now 38, was her first-ever sexual partner.

She even shared a message to Mickey in her book, writing: "And, Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you."

In the book, Rebel revealed that she was motivated to lose her virginity after discovering her mother had breast cancer.

She wrote: "...life IS short. I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it.

"I was going to [have sex] with the next guy that came along - who also seemed like a suitable marriage candidate."

Writing about their relationship, she added: "I'd imagine having sex and being intimate and everything would always be in my head. Now I'm someone who lives much more in my body. And I'm loving it. Now I actually have a boyfriend and he's handsome and rich to boot.'"