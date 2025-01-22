Rebel Wilson's wife has been asked to star in 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

Rebel Wilson's wife Ramona Agruma could be a Real Housewife

The 44-year-old actress is delighted Ramona Agruma has been approached to join the cast of the Bravo reality series and thinks the fashion designer's outspoken ways would provide gripping viewing - but her partner doesn't share her enthusiasm.

Speaking on Australian radio programme 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show', she said: “Here’s some hot gossip. Ramona just got asked to be a 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

“I love that show! I’ve been watching it. And then Kyle [Richards]‘s now, you know, maybe becoming a lesbian. She was my favourite character.

“She’s not wanting to do it. I was like, but babe, you know, it could be fun. Because I love the show. I love reality.

“Ramona would be great because she really just tells it how it is. She doesn’t give a c*** about whatever anybody says to her.”

Typically, a current housewife or friend of the show recommends new cast members and the 'Pitch Perfect' star revealed Kathy Hilton, the mom of their friend Paris Hilton, had suggested Ramona to producers.

Rebel explained: “Yeah, we’re kind of loose friends with Kathy Hilton because we’re friends with Paris. Kathy recommended her.”

Rebel and Ramona married on the Italian island of Sardinia in September but shortly after Christmas, they tied the knot again in the 'Bridesmaids' actress' native Australia so her grandmother could see them exchange vows.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney! It meant my 94 year old grandmother Gar could come which was very special to us to have her included and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year!"

The 'Senior Year' star - who has two-year-old daughter Royce with Latvia-born Ramona - went public with her same-sex romance in June 2022, sharing a selfie of them together on Instagram.

She captioned the post: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess [heart and rainbow emojis] #loveislove."

Rebel also used Instagram to announce her engagement when she posted two photos of herself and her then-girlfriend wearing matching pink tops at Disneyland.

She captioned the images: "We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"