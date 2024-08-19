Reese Witherspoon has thanked her “amazing” mother for always supporting her as she marked her birthday.

The ‘Walk the Line’ actress, 48, posted a snap of her grinning beside her beaming mum Betty on Sunday (18.08.24) on her Instagram, alongside a gushing tribute.

She said in a caption: “Happy birthday to the most amazing Mama in the world! “You bring so much sunshine into my life. (Star emojis.) Thank you for always believing in me and cheering me on. I love you! (Pink heart emoji.)”

The actress shared shots of her and Betty taken at restaurants on two different occasions – with the star sporting a headband that said ‘It’s My Birthday’ in the first image.

It was from her own celebrations in March when she turned 48, while another photo showed the pair smiling as they posed in a café.

Reese also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding a sparkling purple animation over the top that flashed up the message “Happy Birthday” along with a hat and cake.

The actress also paid tribute to Betty in May in a Mother’s Day post.

Alongside a set of snaps of her mother with her children and other relatives, Reese said in a caption: “Every day with you is a gift @grandma_busybetty (pink heart and sunshine emojis.)

“Happy Mother’s Day, Mama! (Flower bouquet emoji.)”

In August last year, Reese wrote in her traditional online birthday tribute to Betty: “Happy Birthday to the best mom I could ever dream of Thank you for always believing in my dreams and cheering me on... and making me Laugh everyday.

“I love you, Mama! (pink heart, flower and smiley-face emojis.)”

Mum-of-three Reese also regularly updates fans on how her mother is doing, and in a September 2022 post, Betty appeared with one of the actress’ kids in another family snap.