Regé-Jean Page has responded to James Bond rumours

The 'Bridgerton' actor - who is starring alongside 007 icon Pierce Brosnan in new spy thriller 'Black Bag' - has been linked to the franchise as Daniel Craig's potential successor, but he's playing coy on the possibility.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "It's not something I've thought about very much!

"I'm a bit of a racehorse, I focus intensely on what's in front of me, and then I go back to the stable and go to sleep.

"So I haven't really meditated on it much."

However, his 'Black Bag' co-star Naomie Harris - who played Eve Moneypenny - revealed he has her backing.

She quipped: "I think we should nominate Rege and then also just ensure they bring back the old band - moi!

"I would vote for it a hundred percent, but my vote doesn't count. If it did, I'd vote for it."

The future of the Bond franchise is unclear after Amazon MGM recently assumed full creative control, following the surprise departures of long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Meanwhile, Regé-Jean also refused to be drawn on commenting too much about a potential return to 'Bridgerton'.

The 37-year-old actor's breakout role came as Simon Bassett in the racy Netflix period drama, but he was only part of the cast for the first season before moving on to explore other opportunities.

Asked about the idea of reprising his role in the future, he said: "I think it's one of those where I'm very happy to support everyone's who's in the show, the show's rolling on, it's doing fantastically.

"Everyone's finding fantastic success both with the show and their personal projects, I'm just super happy to see that.

"There's a lot of success and a lot of talent in that cast, so it's great seeing your friends thrive."

Back in 2023, he addressed the Bond role and insisted while it's "terribly flattering" to have people throw his name out there, he's not getting involved

He told Vanity Fair: "It’s a conversation people are having, and it’s terribly flattering that they’re having it. I leave them to it.”

Asked if he would accept an offer to take over from Daniel Craig as 007, he replied: “I have no idea. It’s not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts.

“I’ve got enough on my plate at the moment. I worry about the work I have, not other people’s jobs.”

Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor, film producer, and activist.