Regina King has paid tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The 54-year-old actress previously dated the late Cosby Show star - who died over the weekend aged 54 after getting caught by a rip current - from 2011 until 2013, and she has paid a heartfelt tribute to her former flame.

Alongside a photo of her ex on a motorcycle, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "Some people leave a lasting imprint, not just for who they were but for the energy they carried.

"I’m sending prayers filled with love and understanding to your family and loved ones.

“Rest easy Malcolm-Jamal Warner.”

Warner died in a drowning incident near Cocles, a beach in Limon, Costa Rica over the weekend.

He was in the water with his daughter - whose name has not been made public - when the incident occurred.

Police have told ABC News that surfers attempted to save Malcolm and his daughter after the pair were spotted struggling against the current.

A surfer was able to save the Suits star's daughter by returning her to safety on his surfboard whilst Malcolm was pulled back to a shore by a volunteer lifeguard and another surfer.

The actor - who was best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show - was given 45 minutes of CPR but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Malcolm's official cause of death has been declared as "asphyxation by submersion".

The Caribbean Guard had revealed that there was no lifeguard on duty at the time when the tragic accident took place as they had "allocated resources" elsewhere due to "recent water incidents" at two beaches nearby.

Tributes to Malcolm have poured in from across the showbiz world, including his 9-1-1 co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt.

She wrote on social media: "This hurts my heart. A gentleman, an incredible talent and we were so lucky to have him in the 9-1-1 family. Heartbroken and sending love to his family."

Comedian Sherri Shepherd said: "To know Malcolm was to know a renaissance man that possessed humour, grace, humility and deep cultural appreciation. He was just a good guy!

"His passing is a true loss to the Hollywood community. He was a proud girl dad and loved his daughter so much. To his family, friends and all who loved him - my heart is with you."