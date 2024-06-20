Remy Ma's son has been charged with murder.

The 'Lean Back' rapper's 23-year-old offspring, Jayson 'Jace' Scott, and 22-year-old Richard Swygert were taken into custody on Tuesday (18.06.24) in connection with the shooting of Darius Guillebeaux, who lost his life aged 47 on 7 June 2021

In a statement to People magazine, the New York Police Department confirmed Scott had been charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as reckless endangerment in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Meanwhile, the other suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

It is unclear if either man had a prior connection to the victim.

The shooting took place in Queens, with cops responding at the time to a 911 call about a man having been shot at the intersection of 148 Street and Rockaway Boulevard.

A police statement reported: "Upon arrival, officers observed a 47-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

"EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.”

The victim was later identified as Guillebeaux.

Remy - whose real name is Reminisce Smith - has faced her own legal issues in the past and been arrested a number of times over the year.

In 2007, she was sent to prison for six years following a shooting in New York which saw her found guilty on weapons, assault and attempted coercion charges.

The 44-year-old rapper began her career as a member of the Terror Squad rap group in 1998 alongside the likes of Fat Joe and Big Pun.