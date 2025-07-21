Renee Rapp hates being "disrespected" by fans.

Renee Rapp has revealed she was chased into an elevator by fans

Renee Rapp has revealed she was chased into an elevator by fans

The 25-year-old singer/actress was recently chased into an elevator by a group of rowdy followers when she was in the UK with her girlfriend Towa Bird and she admits it was a terrible experience which left her feeling very "upset".

Renee told the Guardian newspaper: "To be honest, I kept my head down ... People running after you, into a f****** elevator bank – it’s such weird behaviour.

"I was so p*****, I was so upset. I was like: ‘You don’t get to chase my girlfriend and me – that’s not fine’.”

However, Renee accepts that she has to deal with unwanted attention by choosing a job in the public eye.

She added: "I don’t like to be disrespected, but I also understand that I’ve signed up for this s***, to an extent."

In the interview, Renee credited her parents with instilling her with accountability and a strong work ethic which has served her well within the entertainment industry.

She said: "I have phenomenal parents. They were just always like: ‘Be accountable to yourself, to your friends, to people you don’t know ...' There’s no shame in being wrong, necessarily ... [What matter is being able to] look in the mirror."

It comes after Renee - who starred in the 2024 Mean Girls movie and previously played Regina George in the Broadway musical based on the film - revealed her mom intentionally gave her a "pop star name" because she thought adding some "alliteration" could influence her daughter's long-term future.

Speaking to Amy Poehler on the Good Hang podcast, Renee said of her name: "My mom chose my first and last name to be, well, okay, arguably chose my first and last name to both have [two letter R's].

"She was like, 'Alliteration, just in case she wants to be a pop star' before I was born."

However, Renee insisted she is now thankful that her mom was so considered in her decision-making. She added: "I'm like, 'Thank you, God.'"

Amy then replied: "She gave you a pop star name just in case, because Renee Rapp is a huge pop star name."