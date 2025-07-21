Renee Rapp hates being "disrespected" by fans.

Renee Rapp has revealed she was chased into an elevator by fans

The 25-year-old singer/actress was recently chased into an elevator by a group of rowdy followers when she was in the UK with her girlfriend Towa Bird and she admits it was a terrible experience which left her feeling very "upset".

Renee told the Guardian newspaper: "To be honest, I kept my head down ... People running after you, into a f****** elevator bank – it’s such weird behaviour.

"I was so p*****, I was so upset. I was like: ‘You don’t get to chase my girlfriend and me – that’s not fine’.”

However, Renee accepts that she has to deal with unwanted attention by choosing a job in the public eye.

She added: "I don’t like to be disrespected, but I also understand that I’ve signed up for this s***, to an extent."

In the interview, Renee credited her parents with instilling her with accountability and a strong work ethic which has served her well within the entertainment industry.

She said: "I have phenomenal parents. They were just always like: ‘Be accountable to yourself, to your friends, to people you don’t know ...' There’s no shame in being wrong, necessarily ... [What matter is being able to] look in the mirror."

It comes after Renee - who starred in the 2024 Mean Girls movie and previously played Regina George in the Broadway musical based on the film - revealed her mom intentionally gave her a "pop star name" because she thought adding some "alliteration" could influence her daughter's long-term future.

Speaking to Amy Poehler on the Good Hang podcast, Renee said of her name: "My mom chose my first and last name to be, well, okay, arguably chose my first and last name to both have [two letter R's].

"She was like, 'Alliteration, just in case she wants to be a pop star' before I was born."

However, Renee insisted she is now thankful that her mom was so considered in her decision-making. She added: "I'm like, 'Thank you, God.'"

Amy then replied: "She gave you a pop star name just in case, because Renee Rapp is a huge pop star name."