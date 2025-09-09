Renee Zellweger bonded with Ant Anstead over their shared love of cars.

Renee Zellweger is a 'hands-on car girl'

The couple met four years ago when the Hollywood actress was a guest on Ant's TV show Celebrity IOU Joyride and he's admitted seeing Renee, 56, welding helped win him over because he discovered she's a "hands-on car girl".

Ant, 46, told Hello! magazine: "One of the many, many things that attracts me to Ren is that she’s a hands-on car girl. It’s really cool that we met on a car show.

"She welded – I mean, how cool is that?"

Ant's latest TV project - the second series of Born Mechanic - shows him restoring old cars which he's selling to fund the restoration of an old farmhouse which he bought for his parents and he credits Renee with taking charge of plans for the house because she's "very, very good at designing".

He added: "She's been a big influence on that; she's very, very good at designing. So, I'm obviously going to take advice from the person who's way better at houses than I am.

"I am constantly being advised, because she's the greatest human I've ever met."

The couple have been together since 2021 and they were previously rumoured to be engaged but the reports was later confirmed to be untrue.

Ant previously explained that he and Renee were taking their relationship "one day at a time" and he wants to keep their romance as private as possible.

He told PEOPLE: "Renee and my relationship is something that's really private. It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about.

"It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Earlier this month, Ant revealed he was taking the actress on a tour around his native UK with the couple visiting the west country with stops in Cornwall, Devon and Somerset.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Taking the missus for a tour of the west country … Somerset, Devon and Cornwall.

"We popped into Boscastle Pottery where I filmed a craft show some years ago! Of course we had to pick up some mugs to take home!

"This part of the UK is simply MAGICAL."