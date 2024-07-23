Teresa Giudice thinks "respect" is the key to a successful marriage.

Teresa Giudice tied the knot with Luis Ruelas in July 2022

The 52-year-old reality star split from her first husband Joe Giudice in 2020 after more than two decades together but tied the knot with Luis Ruelas, 49, in 2022 and upon their anniversary admitted that it has all been "very easy" for them."

She told E! News: "He's amazing. He's great. I guess when you're in love it's very easy. And you just got to respect each other and always stay in your love bubble."

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star also noted that there have been a slew of false rumours put about about her husband - who had been previously married to Marisa Dimartino Ruelas - since they got together but is using her airtime on the upcoming season of the reality show to prove conclusively that they were all wrong.

She added: "Since I've met Louie, there have been people that have been putting out false narratives out there and I prove it in black and white and you'll see that. We see who's been putting out lies out there."

The loved-up pair started dating in July 2020 and bought their first house together just over a year later before getting engaged in October 2022 during a trip to Hydra Island in Greece.

Teresa and Joe who have daughters Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and 14-year-old Audriana - had separated long before then after they pleaded guilty to financial fraud in 2014.

In December 2015, Teresa was released from federal prison after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence for wire, mail and bankruptcy fraud.

Her then-spouse was sentenced to a 41-month prison term in March 2016 for the same crimes.