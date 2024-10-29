Ric Flair has paid tribute to his "multi-talented" stepson Sebastian Kidder following his death.

The WWE legend sent a heartfelt message to his estranged wife Wendy Barlow and her former partner Paul Kidder following the musician's suicide over the weekend and urged them to learn the lessons he had from the death of his own son Reid in 2013 by not "blaming" themselves for the tragedy.

Ric wrote on X along with a photo of himself and Sebastian: "I have spent hours wondering what to say. After hearing the news of Sebastian’s passing, I can only imagine what Wendy + Paul are going through having lost a son approximately the same age in 2013.

"I know the pain of your loss will be with you the rest of your life.

"I still every day of my life think about Reid as you will continue to think about Sebastian.

"You can’t blame yourselves as I blamed myself for making Reid my best friend instead of being a good parent. Sometimes we get so close to our kids, we forget that they need us in so many different ways."

The 75-year-old star - who was placed in a medically-induced coma for 11 days in 2017 after being diagnosed with the early stages of kidney failure and congestive heart failure due to years of alcohol abuse - went on to reflect on the "great memories" he had with "unselfish" Sebastian and praised the young musician as a "huge success".

He continued: "I’m so thankful for the time I had with Sebastian. I have so many great memories + bonding time with him as he grew up! He stood tall by his mother along with the whole family- Sophia, Paris, and Summer, while I was dying.

"He was so unselfish sharing his mother with me as I was dying. And also, at the passing of my son Reid.

"He was multi-talented + in everybody’s eyes a huge success and will always be remembered that way. I’m so sorry!

"Wendy, please stay strong + don’t let anything deter you from all your successful endeavors you have in place in the future. God bless you both! Rest in peace Sebastian! (sic)"

Wendy confirmed the tragic news to TMZ on Sunday (27.10.24).

She said: "I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men and mental health."

According to the outlet, police are investigating after Sebastian passed away from a gunshot wound at the family's home in Georgia.