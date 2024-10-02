Rich Homie Quan was killed by an accidental overdose.

The 33-year-old rapper – born Dequantes Devontay Lamar – was found dead on 5 September at his home in Atlanta, and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has now declared the cause was from him overdosing on a cocktail of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine and promethazine.

His death was ruled accidental according to the autopsy report on the musician, which also said Rich’s body showed no signs of trauma.

The autopsy on his body had been scheduled for 6 September, and there had been speculation on social media the rapper had died from drug-related complications.

They were sparked by a post on X his friend Boosie Badazz, 41, shared at the time of his death, which said: “JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD!!”

Rich had also been open about his addiction battles, saying he was once taking ecstasy “every day”.

A 911 call also revealed how much Quan struggled in his final moments.

The Atlanta-born rapper’s girlfriend, Amber Williams, told dispatchers in a clip from the call she “didn’t feel a heartbeat” on her boyfriend and that he was unconscious.

She told emergency alert handlers: “When I turned him over, he kind of foamed at the mouth.”

Paramedics were then rushed to the residence, and Rich was declared dead at the scene.

In the lead-up to his death, the ‘Fly Rich’ rapper shared a post that hinted he had been going through a difficult time.

He posted on 2 September on Instagram a slideshow of images of himself and a caption that said: “Vision clear even through the BS.”

Social media tributes poured in after news of Rich’s death broke, with podcaster Adam Grandmaison – known as Adam22 – saying on Instagram: “RIP Rich Homie Quan.”

Rapper Lil’ Kim, 50, also shared a tribute on Instagram, saying: “This is the part of life that I’ll never get used to, I’m so heartbroken.

“No one ever understood the dope ass friendship u and I had. u always pulled up for me no matter what. I’ve learned in life love those who love you. Rest in Heaven my angel @richhomiequan.”