Rich Paul is making a new film about his life.

Rich Paul began dating Adele in 2021

The 42-year-old sports agent - who began dating music star Adele back in 2021 - is working on a new feature film based on his memoir, 'Lucky Me'.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Rich’s book has been a major success and his rise is a huge source of inspiration.

"He had a difficult childhood with a mother who struggled with drug addiction and a house in an area riddled with crime. But he managed to turn it all around."

Adele, 36, ultimately wants people to see "how amazing Rich is".

The insider said: "Adele was so moved by Rich’s book and after he was approached about it being made into a film, she has been backing him. She wants people to see how amazing Rich is and the film will reach people that his book didn’t."

Meanwhile, Adele recently revealed that she would love to have a baby girl.

The Grammy-winning star told fans during one of her shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas that she plans to have another baby in the coming years.

Adele - whose son, Angelo, was born in 2012 - shared: "Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.

"I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world - that is what I feel will happen.

"She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?"

Adele also joked that her daughter would be a "bossy little queen".

The London-born star quipped: "With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?"