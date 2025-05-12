Richard Gadd has experienced "intolerable pressure" amid the success of 'Baby Reindeer'.

Richard Gadd never expected Baby Reindeer to be so successful

The 35-year-old comic's Netflix miniseries - which is based on his own experiences of being a victim of sexual abuse and stalking - has been a global sensation and bagged a string of awards, but it has also been mired in controversy after social media users identified his alleged stalker Fiona Harvey, prompting her to launch a lawsuit against the streaming service for defamation.

And Richard admitted he needs some time off to reflect on the whirlwind of the year since the show was released.

He told The Guardian newspaper: "There have been a lot of challenging moments. The show has reached such an extreme pitch – there have been times when I’ve felt like the pressure was intolerable. It’s been a hurricane.

"I don’t think I’m at the point of reflection yet. I need some real time off to figure out how to get my feet back on ground, because I feel very squeezed."

Richard never expected 'Baby Reindeer' to talk off in the way it did.

He said: "The biggest surprise was the fact that it blew up in the first place, because nothing about it screamed commercial hit."

The comic has found his new fame a "huge adjustment" and insisted it wasn't something that he was looking for.

He said: "It came out on a Thursday, and by Sunday people were knocking on my door asking for autographs. I was an arthouse comedian, performing to five people every night, so it was a huge adjustment.

"I’m still getting used to it. Going to the supermarket comes with a million caveats now.

"Weirdly, I never wanted fame. I just liked the idea that, one day, I would make a piece of art that was culturally important, because then maybe I would learn to like myself.

"The biggest emotion that comes with fame is a sort of paranoia in public."

Richard has found himself in a number of "awkward" situations as a result of becoming more recognisable.

He said: "There are people who want to ask you stuff in the worst kind of situations – having a meal and someone pulls up a chair. It can be really awkward."