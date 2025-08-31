Richard Gere’s once-grand Connecticut estate has officially been reduced to rubble,

The Pretty Woman star, 75, and his wife Alejandra Gere, 42, sold the sprawling 32-acre property in New Canaan for $10.75 million in October 2024 before relocating to Spain.

Now, as reported by PEOPLE, the historic site is being transformed into a nine-property luxury development, the new owners’ plans revealed.

Before the wrecking ball swung, salvage experts from Hudson Valley House Parts worked tirelessly to rescue the architectural treasures hidden within the home.

Founder Reggie Young told the outlet: “We recently checked in and the house has been taken down. We are grateful that the buyers allowed us time to salvage and get everything out.”

The New York-based company partnered with Delaware Valley House Parts in New Jersey and Green Circle Auctions to preserve key elements of the estate, including vintage fixtures, ornate woodwork, and original stonework.

Gere purchased the property in 2022 from singer Paul Simon and his wife Edie Brickell, reportedly with plans to turn it into a working farm. But those ambitions shifted when the couple decided to move closer to Alejandra’s family in Spain.

Gere has been slammed by Paul Simon’s daughter over the demolition of her childhood home.

Lulu Simon took to social media to accuse the star of betraying a promise made to her family.

Lulu, 30, raged on Instagram: “Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere – I do!”

She alleged he had pledged to preserve the land as a “condition of his purchase” – a promise she claims was broken when he resold it.

Lulu said: “He bought my childhood home. Promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase.

She added: “Proceeded to never actually move in just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots.”

In a second Instagram slide, Lulu added: “I hope my dead pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness.”

The caption accompanied a photo of Gere surrounded by family pets.

Lulu followed the posts with a meme showing a frog in front of a surreal landscape with the caption: “Time will put your enemies in the ground.”

The home, originally built in the 1930s, was scheduled for demolition in May, according to People.

Richard and his wife, 41-year-old Alejandra Gere, relocated to Madrid with their children to be closer to Alejandra’s family.

He told Vanity Fair Spain in April 2024: “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

The couple have two sons – Alexander, six, and James, five. Alejandra also has a son, Albert, 11, from her previous marriage to businessman Govind Friedland.

Richard is also father to son, Homer, 25, with ex-wife Carey Lowell.