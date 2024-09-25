Jared Harris "doesn't understand" why the 'Harry Potter' books are being made into a television series.

Jared Harris has refused to take part in the Harry Potter reboot series

The 63-year-old actor is the son of the late Richard Harris - who famously played Professor Albus Dumbledore in the first two blockbuster adaptations of JK Rowling's magical book series - and doesn't want anything to do with the HBO reboot that recently went into the casting stages.

Asked if he would like to take on the role made famous by his father, he told The Independent: "No, thank you! Also, I mean, why do it? I don’t understand. The films were fantastic – leave them alone."

Richard initially accepted the role of the Hogwarts headmaster in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' at the behest of his granddaughter, and also starred in the second instalment 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' but passed away in 2002 at the age of 72 and was replaced by Sir Michael Gambon for the remaining six films.

The team behind the new series is looking for a new trio to take on the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger with children from the UK and Ireland invited to audition

The casting call reads: "We are currently only able to consider children who are aged 9-11 in April 2025, and a resident of the UK or Ireland.

"Please only apply if you meet the brief."

This suggests filming will be underway in seven months, which matches the timeline it took to cast Daniel Radcliffe in the title role back in 2000, when he was 11 years old.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint - who played Hermione and Ron in the original films - were 10 and 12 when they were cast.

The brief adds: "We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting.

"For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”