Richard Simmons' family are "overwhelmed and beyond grateful" for the "outpouring of love" sparked by his death.

Richard Simmons died a day after his birthday

The fitness guru was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday (13.07.24) just one day after his 76th birthday, and his loved ones have been left deeply touched by the kind messages and tributes people have shared in the wake of his passing.

Richard's publicist, Tom Estey, told People magazine: “The Simmons family is overwhelmed and beyond grateful for the outpouring of love shown to our beloved Dicky. He is up above smiling down at all of you.

“There will be no further comment from the family at this time other than to kindly ask the media to respect Richard’s memory and grant us the time to grieve as we so desperately need to do."

Shortly after news of Richard's death broke, his brother Lenny insisted he didn't want people to be "sad" about his passing and would prefer his life to be "celebrated" instead.

He told People magazine: "I don’t want people to be sad about my brother.

"I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.

"So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life.

"He was very excited about all of his upcoming ventures he was working on.

"We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time."

The wellness expert's passing is being investigated by the LA Medical Examiner's Office, but the city's fire department believe it was due to natural causes.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, LAFD Captain Erik Scott said: "On July 13, 2024, at 9:55 AM, the LAFD responded to a Suspected Death Incident at the 1300 block of N Belfast Drive.

"Upon arrival, one rescue ambulance discovered a 76-year-old male who was pronounced deceased on-scene by firefighter/paramedics due to apparent natural causes.

"As a result, no hospital transport was necessary."

Police have said they do not suspect “foul play”, while the LA Medical Examiner’s Office has stated Simmons' cause of death has been deferred – meaning a probe and additional testing no his body are required, which can take up to three months before a ruling is made on the cause of death.