Richard Simmons has died aged 76.

Richard Simmons has died aged 76

The fitness guru’s passing is being reported by TMZ, who said law enforcement sources had said they and fire department officials responded to a call from his housekeeper from his Los Angeles home just before 10am on Saturday (13.07.24) and pronounced him dead at the scene.

His death falls a day after his 76th birthday – and came after he announced in March he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Insiders added to TMZ about his passing: “No foul play is suspected at this time, and cops are looking into it as a natural death.”

It comes after Richard posted a string of posts on Facebook thanking fans for all the birthday wishes he received to mark his 76th on Friday. (12.07.24)

In a rare interview, New Orleans-born Richard – who stepped away from the spotlight 10 years ago and whose real name was Milton Teague Simmons – told People magazine he was planning to blow out a candle to mark the milestone.

The health fanatic joked in the chat: “But the candle will probably be on a zucchini. You know, I’m a vegetarian.”

When asked how he felt about turning 76, Richard added: “I feel good!”

“I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day.

“I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

Richard rose to fame in the 1970s and ’80s by opening a series of gyms including The Anatomy Asylum in Los Angeles.

He also released dozens of fitness tapes and DVDs including ‘Sweatin’ to the Oldies’, ‘Party off the Pounds’ and more, with fans loving him for his positive energy and flamboyance.

Richard stepped out of the spotlight in later life due to the demands of maintaining the energy-filled persona in public, but kept his fans updated on his life on social media.

In March, Richard revealed to his followers he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

He took to Facebook to detail the moment he found out he had the disease and told in a length post how he underwent an attempt to remove the cancer cells.