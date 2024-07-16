Richard Simmons reportedly refused medical help after falling the night before he was found dead at home.

The fitness guru was found lifeless at his house on Belfast Drive, Los Angeles, after emergency workers responded to a 911 call from his housekeeper and arrived at 9.57am on Saturday (13.07.24) – with his passing coming a day after he turned 76 and four months after he told fans he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Law enforcement sources have now told TMZ Simmons fell in his bathroom Friday night before his housekeeper helped him up and tried to get him medical attention immediately, but he apparently rejected the idea as he wanted to be at home to celebrate his birthday.

The outlet added: “His housekeeper tried to get him to a doctor after he fell in his bathroom, but Richard pushed it off, because he just wanted to stay home for his birthday.

“Richard fell Friday evening at home, in a bathroom and according to law enforcement sources, when his housekeeper came to help him up, she implored Richard to seek medical attention that night.

“We’re told Richard had described feeling dizzy before the fall, but he rejected the housekeeper's suggestion about seeing a doctor... telling her maybe he’d go Saturday, but particularly didn’t want to go that night as it had been his 76th birthday. So, she helped him back to bed, and that was that.

“Saturday morning, around 10am, the housekeeper found Richard unresponsive on the floor next to his bed.”

Another source told TMZ Richard had no obvious or external signs of injury, including bumps, bruises or bleeding, after his fall.

The New Orleans native was pronounced dead on the scene, and police told the outlet that there were no signs of foul play.

Richard’s autopsy has been completed, and the cause of his death is pending toxicology test results.