Richard Simmons sent notes and pictures to fans he helped lose weight.

The fitness was found dead at his home on Belfast Drive, Los Angeles, after emergency workers responded to a 911 call from his long-term housekeeper Teresa Reveles on 13 July – with his passing coming a day after he turned 76 and four months after he told fans he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

He has now been remembered for his acts of kindness by a string of fans who have shared their stories of meeting him and getting his help on their weight loss journeys.

One called Maxanne told People in a tribute story on the flamboyant exercise fanatic: “I had the privilege of meeting Richard many years ago. I did his ‘Deal a Meal’ and lost a considerable amount of weight.

“It was the pictures and notes he sent that meant so much. I even went on stage to exercise with him.

“I whispered to him, ‘I’m Max’, and he knew who I was. I will never forget how he made me feel special that day.”

Another fan called Michael told the magazine: “Years ago I met him in the Salt Lake City airport while we were waiting for a plane to Washington D.C.. He was so gracious and funny.

“I asked if I could take a picture with him. He said, ‘Of course you can honey’ and then gave me a big hug and called me a ‘teddy bear’.

“A genuine and nice person.”

Yet another fan said Richard invited them into his limo to have a chat after they met at a radio station.

The tributes come after Richard’s long-time housekeeper said she believes the late fitness guru was killed by a heart attack.

Teresa, who discovered his body the morning after his 76th birthday, told People she noticed his hands were balled into fists when she found him.

She said: “That’s why I know it was heart attack. I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same.”

Teresa added her ex-boss looked “peaceful” and she believed he “died happy”.